IS claims fatal stabbing of Israeli policewoman

The Islamic State group today claimed responsibility for the fatal stabbing of an Israeli policewoman outside Jerusalem's Old City. The jihadist group, in an online statement, said three IS fighters had targeted "a gathering of Jews" in an operation yesterday during which the three attackers were killed by Israeli police.

Chicago, IL

