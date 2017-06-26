Iranians Shout 'Death to Israel' And ...

Iranians Shout 'Death to Israel' And 'Death to America' On Annual Holiday

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians showed up in the streets to cheer "death to Israel" and "death to America" on the country's annual "Al-Quds Day." According to a Reuters report, protesters expressed their hatred for America and Israel, holding signs saying "Israel should be wiped off the map" and equating America with ISIS.



