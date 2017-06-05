Interfaith fellowship increases aid to Arab Israelis during Ramadan
Thousands of Muslims perform prayers on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at Al Aqsa Mosque, in Jerusalem on June 2, 2017. The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews is increasing its assistance to Arab Israelis, beginning with food and clothing aid during the Muslim holiday season of Ramadan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is...
|Mon
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|6
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sat
|texasmoveit
|121,927
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 3
|NoRestForTheWicked
|9
|Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi...
|Jun 2
|anonymous
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Jun 1
|TRD
|71,289
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC