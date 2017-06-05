Interfaith fellowship increases aid t...

Interfaith fellowship increases aid to Arab Israelis during Ramadan

Thousands of Muslims perform prayers on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at Al Aqsa Mosque, in Jerusalem on June 2, 2017. The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews is increasing its assistance to Arab Israelis, beginning with food and clothing aid during the Muslim holiday season of Ramadan.

