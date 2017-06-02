Infamy at Sea: Israel's Attack on the...

Infamy at Sea: Israel's Attack on the USS Liberty 50 Years Later

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Counterpunch

In early June of 1967, at the onset of the Six Day War, the Pentagon sent the USS Liberty from Spain into international waters off the coast of Gaza to monitor the progress of Israel's attack on the Arab states. The Liberty was a lightly armed surveillance ship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel 1 hr yidfellas v USA 1
News Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi... 2 hr anonymous 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 14 hr TRD 71,289
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Thu campus report 8
News On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will... May 29 fingers mcgurke 25
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... May 28 Sandra 84
News White House Middle East Victory Lap Draws Skept... May 28 UMoronRACEUMAKEWO... 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Gunman
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,819 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC