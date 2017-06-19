Hundreds of Israeli buildings 'as vulnerable' as London's Grenfell Tower

Numerous buildings across Israel are potentially as vulnerable as London's Grenfell Tower - a residential high-rise where a June 14 fire killed at least 79 people , The Times of Israel has been told. British police have said the Grenfell Tower fire - the worst in Britain in over a century - was spread by flammable materials in the building's faA ade, and indicated that prosecutions for manslaughter may ensue.

