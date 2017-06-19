Hundreds of Israeli buildings 'as vulnerable' as London's Grenfell Tower
Numerous buildings across Israel are potentially as vulnerable as London's Grenfell Tower - a residential high-rise where a June 14 fire killed at least 79 people , The Times of Israel has been told. British police have said the Grenfell Tower fire - the worst in Britain in over a century - was spread by flammable materials in the building's faA ade, and indicated that prosecutions for manslaughter may ensue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|2 min
|Valerie
|317
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|9
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Jun 20
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC