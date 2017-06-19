Hundreds of Israeli buildings 'as vul...

Hundreds of Israeli buildings 'as vulnerable' as London's Grenfell Tower

11 hrs ago

Numerous buildings across Israel are potentially as vulnerable as London's Grenfell Tower - a residential high-rise where a June 14 fire killed at least 79 people , The Times of Israel has been told. British police have said the Grenfell Tower fire - the worst in Britain in over a century - was spread by flammable materials in the building's faA ade, and indicated that prosecutions for manslaughter may ensue.

