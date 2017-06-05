Hebrew U ranked best Israeli school, ...

Hebrew U ranked best Israeli school, among top 15% in world

16 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

View of the Hebrew University on Mount Scopus seen from Jerusalem's Old City, on June 10, 2015. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem maintained its position as the most prestigious institution of higher learning in Israel and placed among the top 15 percent of universities in the world, according to new rankings.

