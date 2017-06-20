Hearing the unheard voices of Ethiopi...

Hearing the unheard voices of Ethiopian Israelis

Too many Jews of my generation see Jewish people, as a whole, as being primarily privileged and white. However, there are plenty of Jewish groups, particularly within Israel, that do not have the privilege and wealth that many of us in the Bay Area enjoy.

Chicago, IL

