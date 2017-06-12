Hamas: War with Israel unlikely and r...

Hamas: War with Israel unlikely and relations with Egypt improving

Hamas played down on Sunday the possibility that the energy crisis in the Gaza Strip would lead to renewed hostilities with Israel and said relations between the Islamist group and Egypt were improving. "We in Hamas do not initiate wars and we do not expect one, this is our political assessment," Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas's deputy leader in the Gaza Strip, told reporters in Gaza.

