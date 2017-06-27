Hamas to create buffer zone with Egyp...

Hamas to create buffer zone with Egypt to improve ties

Hamas has begun work on a buffer zone along Gaza's border with Egypt, the Islamic militant group said Wednesday, as part of an effort to assure Cairo that it's serious about preventing the cross-border flow of weapons and militants. Hamas officials hope the creation of the buffer will lead to an easing of the crippling decade-long blockade of the coastal territory.

