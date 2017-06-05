Hamas says Gazan killed by Israeli fire

Hamas says Gazan killed by Israeli fire

Yesterday

"A Palestinian was mortally wounded by Israeli shots during clashes on the Gaza border," said health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra, according to AFP . A spokeswoman for the IDF confirmed to AFP that troops on Israel's side of the border fired warning shots as Palestinian Arabs hurled rocks and rolled blazing tires at the border fence, but said she had no knowledge of casualties.

