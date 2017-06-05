Google Escape Bus hits the roads in Israel
Google is still inviting Israelis who live in cities along the bus route to come visit a special area built around the bus at each stop. Parked next to an Ottoman era rail car on the wooden promenade of Tel Aviv's Station Complex, a bright white bus equipped with hi-tech riddles opened its doors to the country's wannabe sleuths on Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|4 hr
|truck driver butters
|2
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|6 hr
|Tm Cln
|82
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|9 hr
|DENG
|121,930
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Tue
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|11
|Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is...
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|6
|Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC