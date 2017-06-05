Gaza Palestinian shot dead by Israeli soldiers: ministry
A Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire during clashes in the northern Gaza Strip today, said the health ministry of the Islamist movement Hamas which runs the territory. "Aeid Jumaa, 35, was killed and six other Palestinians were wounded during clashes along the Gaza border north of Jabalia," ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|5 min
|Katrina
|86
|Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi...
|16 hr
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|7
|Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade
|18 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|4
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Fri
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Thu
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 7
|DENG
|121,930
