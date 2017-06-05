Gaza Palestinian shot dead by Israeli...

Gaza Palestinian shot dead by Israeli soldiers: ministry

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire during clashes in the northern Gaza Strip today, said the health ministry of the Islamist movement Hamas which runs the territory. "Aeid Jumaa, 35, was killed and six other Palestinians were wounded during clashes along the Gaza border north of Jabalia," ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

Chicago, IL

