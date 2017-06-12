Friends mourn Hadas Malka, stabbed to death near Old City, as 'a true Wonder Woman'

Border Police officer Hadas Malka, who was killed on June 16, 2017 in a stabbing attack near Damascus Gate. Hadas Malka, 23, the Border Police officer stabbed to death by a Palestinian assailant in a terror attack outside Jerusalem's Old City on Friday evening, had sent a final selfie to her friends just minutes before the attack, wishing "Shabbat Shalom to my loving friends."

