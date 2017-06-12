Friends mourn Hadas Malka, stabbed to...

Friends mourn Hadas Malka, stabbed to death near Old City, as 'a true Wonder Woman'

Border Police officer Hadas Malka, who was killed on June 16, 2017 in a stabbing attack near Damascus Gate. Hadas Malka, 23, the Border Police officer stabbed to death by a Palestinian assailant in a terror attack outside Jerusalem's Old City on Friday evening, had sent a final selfie to her friends just minutes before the attack, wishing "Shabbat Shalom to my loving friends."

