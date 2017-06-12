Friends mourn Hadas Malka, stabbed to death near Old City, as 'a true Wonder Woman'
Border Police officer Hadas Malka, who was killed on June 16, 2017 in a stabbing attack near Damascus Gate. Hadas Malka, 23, the Border Police officer stabbed to death by a Palestinian assailant in a terror attack outside Jerusalem's Old City on Friday evening, had sent a final selfie to her friends just minutes before the attack, wishing "Shabbat Shalom to my loving friends."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|47 min
|Tm Cln
|227
|LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay...
|6 hr
|Rainbow Crusher
|5
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|12 hr
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|12 hr
|indict Hannity
|12
|Separating religion and state
|Fri
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Jun 13
|Jewish agression
|1
|Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi...
|Jun 9
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC