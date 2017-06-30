Fresh-baked bigotry:Oakland bakery gl...

Fresh-baked bigotry:Oakland bakery glorifies terrorist who murdered Israeli Jews

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

A bakery in Oakland, California sparked controversy shortly after its opening last month when the eatery decided to feature a decidedly un-kosher mural on one of its walls. In May, Reem Assil opened "Reem's California", an Arab-style bakery in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 3 hr Valerie 351
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Tue DENG 121,929
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
News Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western... Jun 26 Jeff Brightone 1
News Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,298 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC