Following Qatar affair, 'Israel is willing to cooperate with Arab countries to fight terror'

Defense Minister Liberman and other Israeli officials said that the decision to sever ties with Qatar, a strong backbone of Mideast terror, opened a world of opportunities for collaboration. Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman reacted on Monday afternoon to several Middle Eastern countries' shocking decision to sever ties with Qatar, saying that it served as a great opportunity for Israel to join forces with its neighbors in the battle against Islamic terror.

