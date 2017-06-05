Following Qatar affair, 'Israel is wi...

Following Qatar affair, 'Israel is willing to cooperate with Arab countries to fight terror'

Defense Minister Liberman and other Israeli officials said that the decision to sever ties with Qatar, a strong backbone of Mideast terror, opened a world of opportunities for collaboration. Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman reacted on Monday afternoon to several Middle Eastern countries' shocking decision to sever ties with Qatar, saying that it served as a great opportunity for Israel to join forces with its neighbors in the battle against Islamic terror.

Chicago, IL

