Fatah boasts: Terrorist who killed Israeli cop was one of us
One of the three terrorists responsible for the murder of Border Police officer Hadas Malka Friday evening was a member of Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party, the Middle East Media Research Institute has reported. Despite President Trump's push for a renewal of peace talks The PA itself has refused to condemn Friday's terror attack , perpetrated by three Arab terrorists armed with rifles and knives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
