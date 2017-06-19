Fatah boasts: Terrorist who killed Israeli cop was one of us

One of the three terrorists responsible for the murder of Border Police officer Hadas Malka Friday evening was a member of Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party, the Middle East Media Research Institute has reported. Despite President Trump's push for a renewal of peace talks The PA itself has refused to condemn Friday's terror attack , perpetrated by three Arab terrorists armed with rifles and knives.

