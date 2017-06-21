Families, activists want Israel to ad...

Families, activists want Israel to address Yemenite babies 'abducted' decades ago

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Thousands of people marched in Jerusalem on Wednesday to highlight what they believe is one of the most painful wounds of Israeli independence nearly 70 years ago. Relatives, activists and some politicians participated in the march Wednesday , which called on the Israeli government to acknowledge and address what's known as the Yemenite Children Affair -- a period of time starting in 1948 during which perhaps thousands of Jewish babies from Yemenite migrants disappeared with no trace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 6 hr Rico from East Lo... 277
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Tue yidfellas v USA 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Jun 19 Truth 4
News Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09) Jun 17 indict Hannity 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Separating religion and state Jun 16 yehoshooah adam 1
News LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay... Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,474 • Total comments across all topics: 281,936,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC