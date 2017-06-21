Families, activists want Israel to address Yemenite babies 'abducted' decades ago
Thousands of people marched in Jerusalem on Wednesday to highlight what they believe is one of the most painful wounds of Israeli independence nearly 70 years ago. Relatives, activists and some politicians participated in the march Wednesday , which called on the Israeli government to acknowledge and address what's known as the Yemenite Children Affair -- a period of time starting in 1948 during which perhaps thousands of Jewish babies from Yemenite migrants disappeared with no trace.
