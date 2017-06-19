Energy minister: Israel should restor...

Energy minister: Israel should restore full power supply to Gaza

Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources Yuval Steinitz seen at the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, September 27, 2016. Israel should restore full power supply to the Gaza Strip and not allow policy to be dictated by Palestinian leadership, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said Saturday.

