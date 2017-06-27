Election hacking likely to hit Israel, MK Lapid warns

Chairman of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, April 3, 2017. Sounding an urgent warning note, Yesh Atid party leader and Knesset member Yair Lapid on Tuesday predicted that the next Israeli elections would likely be hacked and called for the establishment of a task force to start preparing a defense against it.

