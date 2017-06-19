Elderly husband stabs sleeping wife i...

Elderly husband stabs sleeping wife in central Israel

Read more: Jerusalem Post

Incident serves as one of the latest cases in ongoing wave of violence against women in both the Arab and Jewish sectors. A 77-year-old man stabbed his wife, 74, while she slept early Monday morning at their Modiin apartment, police said.

