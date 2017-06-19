Egypt islands deal with Saudi pits government against courts
The surprise 2016 deal to hand over the islands of Tiran and Sanafir aimed to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia, which has provided distressed Egypt with billions of dollars in grants and soft loans over the past four years. It comes amid fitful efforts to establish an axis of cooperation between two powers vying for leadership of the self-styled moderate Sunni Arab camp - countries which oppose Shiite Iran and are willing to weigh closer ties to Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|249
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|12 hr
|Truth
|4
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Separating religion and state
|Jun 16
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay...
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Jun 13
|Jewish agression
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC