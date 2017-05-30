ECOWAS, Israel sign $1 bn solar energ...

ECOWAS, Israel sign $1 bn solar energy for member states

Read more: Vanguard

ECOWAS and Israel on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding of one billion dollar investment to advance green energy power projects across 15 ECOWAS member states over the next four years. Remy Reinstein, Country Director, Energiya Global, Israel's leading solar developer stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

Chicago, IL

