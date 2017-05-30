ECOWAS, Israel sign $1 bn solar energy for member states
ECOWAS and Israel on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding of one billion dollar investment to advance green energy power projects across 15 ECOWAS member states over the next four years. Remy Reinstein, Country Director, Energiya Global, Israel's leading solar developer stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|5 hr
|texasmoveit
|121,927
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Sat
|NoRestForTheWicked
|9
|Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi...
|Fri
|anonymous
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Thu
|TRD
|71,289
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|May 29
|fingers mcgurke
|25
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|May 28
|Sandra
|84
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC