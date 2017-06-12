Double life sentences upheld for Isra...

Double life sentences upheld for Israeli woman who murdered her children

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the conviction and punishment of two life sentences for Michal Aloni, for murdering her two small children in Ra'anana in 2010. Aloni was given her double life sentence by the Lod District Court in December 2014, but appealed on several grounds, including that her disturbed mental state justified granting her leniency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 10 hr Katrina 138
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Tue Jewish agression 1
News Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi... Jun 9 Gov Corbutt of th... 6
News Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade Jun 9 cpeter1313 3
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... Jun 9 yehoshooah adam 5
News Letter: Elevation brings peace? Jun 8 yehoshooah adam 3
News Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10) Jun 8 yidfellas v USA 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,339 • Total comments across all topics: 281,766,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC