Double life sentences upheld for Israeli woman who murdered her children
The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the conviction and punishment of two life sentences for Michal Aloni, for murdering her two small children in Ra'anana in 2010. Aloni was given her double life sentence by the Lod District Court in December 2014, but appealed on several grounds, including that her disturbed mental state justified granting her leniency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|10 hr
|Katrina
|138
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Tue
|Jewish agression
|1
|Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi...
|Jun 9
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|6
|Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade
|Jun 9
|cpeter1313
|3
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Jun 9
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Jun 8
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|Jun 8
|yidfellas v USA
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC