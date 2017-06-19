Denying Israeli claims, Iran insists ...

Denying Israeli claims, Iran insists all its missiles struck IS targets

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Iran launches a ballistic missile at Islamic State targets in eastern Syria on June 18, 2017. The head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division rejected Israeli claims that most of the missiles fired at Islamic State targets in Syria last week missed their target.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 1 hr Valerie 312
News Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13) Fri indict dick cheney 9
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Jun 20 yidfellas v USA 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Jun 19 Truth 4
News Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09) Jun 17 indict Hannity 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Separating religion and state Jun 16 yehoshooah adam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,388 • Total comments across all topics: 282,019,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC