Democratic lawmakers urge Tillerson to stop Israeli trial

Thirty-two Democratic members of Congress have urged the secretary of state to help an Arab activist who is going on trial in Israel. In a letter sent Wednesday, the lawmakers asked Rex Tillerson to utilize his influence in the case of Issa Amro, who is facing charges connected to protests he organized in Hevron.

Chicago, IL

