Congressmen, MKs call for recognition of Israel's victory

A group of US Congressmen and Israeli MKs called for the recognition of Israel's victory in the SIx Day War and sovereignty over all of Jerusalem as a prerequisite to peace Tuesday. "50 years after our great victory in the Six Day War, the time has come for the other side to recognize that it has lost," said MK Oded Forer , chairman of the Knesset Lobby for Promoting the Recognition of the Israeli Victory, in a message to the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War.

