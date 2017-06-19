Competing protests over Israel-Palest...

Competing protests over Israel-Palestine conflict fail to realize violence fears in Calgary

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Fears of possible violence were not realized as rallies by groups on both sides of the Israel-Palestine debate went off without incident in Calgary on Friday night. A protest and counter-protest marked the first of several rallies to be held over the weekend, amid concern that gatherings could turn violent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 1 hr Valerie 298
News Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13) Fri indict dick cheney 9
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Jun 20 yidfellas v USA 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Jun 19 Truth 4
News Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09) Jun 17 indict Hannity 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Separating religion and state Jun 16 yehoshooah adam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,278 • Total comments across all topics: 281,991,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC