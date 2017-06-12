Can Jewish Groups Fight Bigotry Toget...

Can Jewish Groups Fight Bigotry Together - While Clashing On Israel?

Read more: Forward

Jewish organizations are scrapping publicly about whether they can work together on combating anti-Muslim bigotry after a statement made Monday by the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League. Jonathan Greenblatt told the Algemeiner on Monday that he was "deeply upset" and "troubled" after discovering that a public statement his organization had signed last week condemning discrimination against Muslims was also signed by Jewish Voice for Peace, an organization that supports the boycott of Israel.

Chicago, IL

