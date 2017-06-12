Can Jewish Groups Fight Bigotry Together - While Clashing On Israel?

Jewish organizations are scrapping publicly about whether they can work together on combating anti-Muslim bigotry after a statement made Monday by the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League. Jonathan Greenblatt told the Algemeiner on Monday that he was "deeply upset" and "troubled" after discovering that a public statement his organization had signed last week condemning discrimination against Muslims was also signed by Jewish Voice for Peace, an organization that supports the boycott of Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.