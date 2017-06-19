British Protesters Disrupt Radiohead Concert To Protest Israel Gig
British protesters disrupted the band Radiohead's performance at a festival in Britain over its upcoming performance in Tel Aviv. Some waved Palestinian flags and raised a banner reading "Israel is an apartheid state.
