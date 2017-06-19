Bolivia Leader Attacks Rival Chile As The 'Israel Of South America'
President Evo Morales of Bolivia called Chile the "Israel of South America" a a in condemning the expulsion of nine Bolivian officials on Wednesday. The officials were detained in Chile after being accused of smuggling, theft and illegal possession of weapons.
