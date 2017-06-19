Airlines Cannot Ask Women to Move for Ultra-Orthodox Men, Israeli Court Rules

El Al, and by extension other airlines, may no longer ask women to change seats on a flight due to the requests of haredi men who demand not to sit next to women, the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court ruled. The phenomenon of ultra-Orthodox men insisting on not sitting next to unrelated women on air flights has developed into a familiar pattern in recent years, with such demands frequently causing problems and delays for airlines due to the refusal of such men to take their seats before takeoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.