6 Palestinians dead in West Bank bus-minibus collision

10 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Six people were killed and another two others injured when an Israeli bus collided with two Palestinian vehicles on a major West Bank road Tuesday. Paramedics said an armored Israeli bus, a Palestinian minibus and a Palestinian car all collided on Route 60 south of the settlement of Ofra.

Chicago, IL

