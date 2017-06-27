6 Palestinians dead in West Bank bus-minibus collision
Six people were killed and another two others injured when an Israeli bus collided with two Palestinian vehicles on a major West Bank road Tuesday. Paramedics said an armored Israeli bus, a Palestinian minibus and a Palestinian car all collided on Route 60 south of the settlement of Ofra.
