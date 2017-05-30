50 years on, Israel keeps tight grip on Palestinian economy
Fuad Maraita's alarm goes off at 3:30 a.m. His hometown of Salfit, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, still lies in darkness. He drinks a cup of strong Arabic coffee and a glass of milk in silence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is...
|9 min
|Howie
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sat
|texasmoveit
|121,927
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Sat
|NoRestForTheWicked
|9
|Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi...
|Jun 2
|anonymous
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Jun 1
|TRD
|71,289
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|May 29
|fingers mcgurke
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC