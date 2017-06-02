50 years later, Jews debate the ethics of Israel's 1967 victory

An Israeli gunboat passes through the Straits of Tiran near Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula, on June 8, 1967, during the Six-Day War. Photo courtesy of Creative Commons/Yaacov Agor JERUSALEM Ron Kronish was an American college student when Israel defeated the Egyptian, Syrian and Jordanian armies during the 1967 Six-Day War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.