50 years later, Jews debate the ethic...

50 years later, Jews debate the ethics of Israel's 1967 victory

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Religion News Service

An Israeli gunboat passes through the Straits of Tiran near Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula, on June 8, 1967, during the Six-Day War. Photo courtesy of Creative Commons/Yaacov Agor JERUSALEM Ron Kronish was an American college student when Israel defeated the Egyptian, Syrian and Jordanian armies during the 1967 Six-Day War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 8 hr NoRestForTheWicked 9
News Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel 23 hr yidfellas v USA 1
News Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi... Fri anonymous 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Thu TRD 71,289
News On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will... May 29 fingers mcgurke 25
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... May 28 Sandra 84
News White House Middle East Victory Lap Draws Skept... May 28 UMoronRACEUMAKEWO... 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,486,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC