50 years after winning the Six-Day War, some Israelis are wondering if it was a victory

Targets used by Israeli soldiers for shooting practice in the building once used as the command headquarters of the Syrian army, before it was seized by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War, near Quneitra in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Targets used by Israeli soldiers for shooting practice in the building once used as the command headquarters of the Syrian army, before it was seized by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War, near Quneitra in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.