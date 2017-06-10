50 years after winning the Six-Day War, some Israelis are wondering if it was a victory
Targets used by Israeli soldiers for shooting practice in the building once used as the command headquarters of the Syrian army, before it was seized by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War, near Quneitra in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Targets used by Israeli soldiers for shooting practice in the building once used as the command headquarters of the Syrian army, before it was seized by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War, near Quneitra in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|9 hr
|Katrina
|93
|Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi...
|Fri
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|7
|Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade
|Fri
|Frankie Rizzo
|4
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Fri
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Jun 8
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|Jun 8
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 7
|DENG
|121,930
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC