4,000 Indian Jews Expected To Turn Out For Modi's Israel Visit

Approximately 4,000 Israeli Jews whose families have roots in India are expected to attend a keynote event hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a much-anticipated July visit to Israel, The Jerusalem Post reported . "We expect a crowd of around 4,000 Indian Jews, who migrated to Israel, to attend the program," Indian foreign policy department head Vijay Chauthaiwale told India's Economic Times.

Chicago, IL

