3 Israelis Hurt By Out-Of-Control Car...

3 Israelis Hurt By Out-Of-Control Car In Amsterdam

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Forward

Amsterdam Police say that the incident on Saturday night was not terror-related, rather that the driver became sick at the wheel and lost control. He rammed into a crowd of people and then a wall before stopping, The Independent reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 4 hr Tm Cln 102
News Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi... Fri Gov Corbutt of th... 7
News Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade Fri cpeter1313 3
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... Jun 9 yehoshooah adam 5
News Letter: Elevation brings peace? Jun 8 yehoshooah adam 3
News Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10) Jun 8 yidfellas v USA 18
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 7 DENG 121,930
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,058 • Total comments across all topics: 281,693,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC