3 Israelis Hurt By Out-Of-Control Car In Amsterdam
Amsterdam Police say that the incident on Saturday night was not terror-related, rather that the driver became sick at the wheel and lost control. He rammed into a crowd of people and then a wall before stopping, The Independent reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|4 hr
|Tm Cln
|102
|Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi...
|Fri
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|7
|Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade
|Fri
|cpeter1313
|3
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Jun 9
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Jun 8
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|Jun 8
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 7
|DENG
|121,930
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC