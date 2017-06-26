1 killed, 2 wounded in southern Israe...

1 killed, 2 wounded in southern Israel shooting

At least one person was killed and two were injured in a shooting Monday in the southern town of Segev Shalom, police said, in what Hebrew media described as a suspected murder. Although none of the shooting victims was identified, Hebrew media reports said the man killed in the incident was a resident of Segev Shalom.

