1 killed, 2 wounded in southern Israel shooting
At least one person was killed and two were injured in a shooting Monday in the southern town of Segev Shalom, police said, in what Hebrew media described as a suspected murder. Although none of the shooting victims was identified, Hebrew media reports said the man killed in the incident was a resident of Segev Shalom.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|3 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|321
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|7 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|9
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Jun 20
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
