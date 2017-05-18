Which Trump will show up for presiden...

Which Trump will show up for presidenta s first foreign trip?

President Donald Trump's supporters see his overseas trip as a chance to escape the non-stop revelations related to Russia, but more likely he'll drag the controversy with him overseas - adding another dimension to an already tricky travel schedule. That has left foreign policy analysts wondering which Donald Trump is going to show up for his first foreign trip, which has him visiting five countries in the Middle East and Europe over nine days.

