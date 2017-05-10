We saved the life of Hamas's Gaza leader, says Israel's...
When Orit Adato was tapped in mid-2000 to become Israel's prison commissioner, there were 600 Palestinians serving time for security-related offenses. By the time she left her post for retirement three years later, the jails she oversaw were filled with thousands of security prisoners, products of the Second Intifada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Ben-Gurion comes to New York
|Wed
|Rome
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|May 9
|Tm Cln
|69
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May 9
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 9
|Bogus Repeal
|61
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|May 6
|Bishop Tutu fan
|2
|Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11)
|May 4
|Appomatox Surrend...
|51
|Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame...
|May 3
|New Budget
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC