Watch: New US Ambassador to Israel visits Western Wall
Newly appointed US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who arrived in Israel this afternoon, drove straight to the Western Wall, the last remnant of the Temple Mount complex constructed around Judaism's holiest site, the Holy Temple. "It was a long trip," Friedman told reporters after he had said his prayers.
