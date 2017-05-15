Watch: New US Ambassador to Israel vi...

Watch: New US Ambassador to Israel visits Western Wall

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Newly appointed US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who arrived in Israel this afternoon, drove straight to the Western Wall, the last remnant of the Temple Mount complex constructed around Judaism's holiest site, the Holy Temple. "It was a long trip," Friedman told reporters after he had said his prayers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Controversial Trump envoy Friedman arrives in I... 10 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May 12 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews May 12 yidfellas v USA 1
News Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins... May 12 zionism is racism 1
News Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ... May 12 zionism is racism 1
News Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ... May 12 AIPAC mohels 1
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,657 • Total comments across all topics: 281,039,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC