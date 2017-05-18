Veteran negotiators optimistic about Trump's Mideast bid
Two veteran Israeli and Palestinian negotiators, who logged many hours together in failed efforts to strike a deal, said Saturday they are optimistic about President Donald Trump's Mideast bid. Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat and former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni spoke in separate interviews on the sidelines of a regional World Economic Forum meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Americans Have Some Advice For Trump On ...
|8 hr
|Chico
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|jowls humaway
|71,287
|Israel pulls out all the stops for Trump visit
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
|Fri
|Jesus Hernandez
|10
|High stakes at every stop on President Trump's ...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|Fri
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|3
|Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15)
|May 18
|USS LIBERTY
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC