Venezuela leader: Officials treated like Jews under Nazis

In this April 19, 2017 file photo, human rights activists protest the current situation in Venezuela outside the World Court, United Nations' highest judicial organ, rear, in The Hague, Netherlands. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday night, May 16, 2017, criticized Venezuelan expatriates who have been harassing or yelling at Venezuelan officials abroad, or who use social media to post photos of the socialist officials living it up overseas while the country's people are struggling with economic crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.