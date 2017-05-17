Venezuela leader: Officials treated like Jews under Nazis
In this April 19, 2017 file photo, human rights activists protest the current situation in Venezuela outside the World Court, United Nations' highest judicial organ, rear, in The Hague, Netherlands. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday night, May 16, 2017, criticized Venezuelan expatriates who have been harassing or yelling at Venezuelan officials abroad, or who use social media to post photos of the socialist officials living it up overseas while the country's people are struggling with economic crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
|8 hr
|Nation of Islam F...
|3
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|8 hr
|IDF and Mossad Fan
|2
|Intel spat adds to Israeli concerns about Trump...
|14 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|18 hr
|James
|1
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Media Matters
|62
|Trump's first overseas debut amid fears, aspira...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Controversial Trump envoy Friedman arrives in I...
|May 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC