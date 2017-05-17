Venezuela leader: Officials treated like Jews under Nazis
Venezuela's embattled socialist president likened the sour reception many of his government's officials are receiving abroad to the harassment of Jews in Nazi Germany, provoking outrage Tuesday from the small Jewish community that remains in this troubled South American nation. In a state broadcast Tuesday night, President Nicolas Maduro criticized Venezuelan expatriates who have been yelling at Venezuelan officials in other countries, or who use social media to post photos of officials living it up abroad while the country struggles with triple-digit inflation and food shortages.
