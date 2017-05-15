US officials warn Trump against movin...

US officials warn Trump against moving US embassy to Jerusalem

Top officials at the State Department, Department of Defense and the U.S. intelligence community are urging the White House not to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, warning that such a decision would be harmful to the peace process and carry broader regional risks, a senior administration official and several U.S. officials told CNN. The warnings from U.S. officials across government agencies -- including from some inside the West Wing -- add to the steady stream of cautionary advice Gulf state diplomats and top Arab officials have shared with Trump and top White House advisers.

