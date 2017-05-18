US, Israeli spies upset that Trump shared intel with Russia
The United States and Israel are publicly brushing aside President Donald Trump's reported sharing of a highly classified tip from Israel with Russia, but spy professionals on both sides are frustrated and fearful about the repercussions to a critical intelligence partnership. "I know how things work in Israeli intelligence," said Uri Bar-Joseph, a professor at Haifa University in Israel who has studied and written widely about the Jewish state's spy operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
|6 hr
|khbv
|8
|Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15)
|9 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|12
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|Wed
|IDF and Mossad Fan
|2
|Intel spat adds to Israeli concerns about Trump...
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|Wed
|James
|1
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|62
|Trump's first overseas debut amid fears, aspira...
|May 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC