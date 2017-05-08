US Embassy in Saudi Arabia removes Is...

US Embassy in Saudi Arabia removes Israel from Trump itinerary

16 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Rep. Eliot Engel criticized the State Department for a video that was released by the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Monday that removed Israel from its content, the Hill reported. "I am appalled that the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia disingenuously posted this incomplete and misleading video," wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

