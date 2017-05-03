US colleges assure overseas students: You are welcome here
In this Feb. 18, 2017 photo provided by the University of New England, political science major and resident assistant Clancy Phillips, right, speaks to prospective students at an open house on the school's satellite campus in the Moroccan coastal city of Tangier. In response to concerns about anti-immigrant sentiment, some U.S. colleges are making new efforts to help international students feel welcome and reassure them of their safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11)
|5 hr
|Anita Hill Truther
|50
|Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame...
|5 hr
|New Budget
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|TRD
|71,285
|The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d...
|Apr 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC