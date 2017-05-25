UN envoy says electricity cuts endanger lives in Gaza
The U.N.'s Mideast envoy warned on Friday that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip will face a "humanitarian crisis" if their already meager electricity supply is cut further as a result of political fights. Israel as well as the Palestinian Authority and the Hamas movement that governs Gaza "all have obligations for the welfare of Gaza's residents," Nickolay Mladenov, the U.N. special coordinator for the region, told the U.N. Security Council.
