UN body said to bury positive report on Israel under Syrian pressure

Saturday May 27 Read more: The Times of Israel

The UN's health agency buried a report praising Israel under pressure from the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad, UNWatch said in a statement Friday. The report on Israel's cooperation with a WHO mission to the Golan heights "was not published, not even the parts which had already been completed," the NGO said.

Chicago, IL

