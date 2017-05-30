UN body said to bury positive report on Israel under Syrian pressure
The UN's health agency buried a report praising Israel under pressure from the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad, UNWatch said in a statement Friday. The report on Israel's cooperation with a WHO mission to the Golan heights "was not published, not even the parts which had already been completed," the NGO said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel
|1 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|14 hr
|TRD
|71,289
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Thu
|campus report
|8
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|May 29
|fingers mcgurke
|25
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|May 28
|Sandra
|84
|White House Middle East Victory Lap Draws Skept...
|May 28
|UMoronRACEUMAKEWO...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC